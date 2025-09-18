Lebanese Prime Minister receives President of Global Council for Tolerance & Peace

BEIRUT, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam today received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in Beirut.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of cooperation and joint action in promoting the values of tolerance and peace. The Lebanese Prime Minister praised the active role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its efforts in spreading the culture of tolerance and fostering civilisational dialogue among peoples, stressing the importance of continuing these efforts in light of the challenges facing the world in the field of international peace and security.

For his part, Ahmed Al Jarwan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Lebanese government, valuing its initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence in Lebanon and its support for peace efforts at both the regional and international levels. He also commended Lebanon’s distinguished model of cultural and religious pluralism and its tangible contributions to spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He emphasised the importance of establishing a regional office for the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in Lebanon as a platform to actively support the values of tolerance and peace, and to cooperate with relevant educational, media, and cultural institutions, thereby reinforcing Lebanon’s status as a hub for dialogue and civilisational convergence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties affirmed the importance of moving forward in developing joint cooperation in support of peacebuilding efforts and the consolidation of a culture of tolerance in the region and the world.