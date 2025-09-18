DCT Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation unveils new season of exhibitions, performances, programmes for fall 2025

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to launch its fall 2025 season, featuring an exceptional lineup of exhibitions, performances, programmes, and more, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vibrant cultural landscape.

The September to December 2025 season promises an array of cultural experiences, featuring an exhibition programme that includes the flagship 'Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Two Clouds in the Night Sky' and the thought-provoking 'And After..' exhibition.

Beyond this season, Cultural Foundation will present 'Shezad Dawood: Skin of Dreams', a significant showcase opening in March 2026. These are complemented by exciting music, theatre, and dance performances by acclaimed artists and performers.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will present a diverse schedule of engaging activities throughout the season, while the Foundation’s art studios, Al Marsam Al Hor, Bait Al Khatt, and Children’s Art Centre, will offer workshops and programmes, fostering creativity and learning.

Through a diverse agenda at Cultural Foundation, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate its commitment to enriching culture and engaging the community

Cultural Foundation continues to offer a wide variety of educational courses, workshops, seasonal camps, and special programmes for adults, teens and children at its art studios, Bait Al Khatt, Al Marsam Al Hor, and Children’s Art Centre. These spaces provide an opportunity for community members to enhance their artistic skills in a range of disciplines such as drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fashion design, sewing, and Arabic calligraphy.