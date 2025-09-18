MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first national digital marketplace for recyclable materials

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- In a strategic step to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today announced the official launch of Tahweel, the UAE’s first fully integrated national digital marketplace for recyclable materials.

Developed in collaboration with BEEAH, the project is one of the federal government’s transformational initiatives for 2024–2025. Tahweel is designed to chart the UAE's future and boost its global competitiveness by reinforcing circular economy systems and integrated waste management. It aims to unlock new economic value from resources and advance sustainable development goals.

This initiative aligns with the UAE Government’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to establish the nation as a global hub for the new economy within the next decade. Attaining this ambition necessitates bold, high-impact efforts that yield tangible benefits for the community and all sectors nationwide.

The launch was announced during a special ceremony at BEEAH’s headquarters in Sharjah, coinciding with the fourth meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work. The event featured the signing of signing a strategic partnership agreement between MOCCAE and BEEAH, attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; and senior officials from both organisations.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak stated, “Tahweel reflects our leadership’s vision to transform environmental challenges into promising economic and developmental opportunities. We are moving waste management beyond its traditional concept into a new economic domain – one where resources create added value and drive innovative, sustainable business models aligned with our national ambitions and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

She added, “As one of the UAE’s transformational projects, the Tahweel platform is a comprehensive ecosystem that enhances transparency and efficiency in the recyclable materials market. It enables small, medium, and large enterprises to engage directly in the circular economy, creating a regulated national marketplace that encourages higher recycling rates and reduces reliance on landfills, thereby directly contributing to our environmental and climate goals.”

She concluded, “Our partnership with BEEAH exemplifies the strong synergy between the public and private sectors. It represents the model of integrated national collaboration we seek to build a sustainable future across all fields. We are confident that Tahweel will be a key driver in positioning the UAE as a global leader in the new and sustainable economy.”

Khaled Al Huraimel commented, “Tahweel marks a significant leap towards a future-ready circular economy in the UAE. We are proud to partner with MOCCAE on this national waste exchange platform. BEEAH’s subsidiary re.life, specialising in trading and recycling solutions, has already achieved rapid growth locally and expanded internationally in recent years. We believe Tahweel will create new value for the circular economy on a broad scale, enhanced by advanced technologies and re.life’s expertise.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with partners across sectors to unlock new opportunities to convert waste into resources that reduce costs for businesses and industries while advancing sustainability for the environment and communities.”

Eng. Alya Abdelrahim Alharmoodi, Assistant Undersecretary of Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, said, “The 'Tahweel' platform is a practical application of the Ministry’s efforts in the government's 'Zero Bureaucracy' initiative. The platform supports businesses in the waste management sector by enabling the Ministry to remove barriers and facilitate direct communication within an integrated and secure network in the sector.

Instead of complex traditional procedures, the platform provides a direct and transparent digital channel that brings together producers of recyclable materials and buyers, which reduces time and effort and enhances the efficiency of business operations, which supports the country's business environment and enhances its competitiveness.''

She noted that “the platform has effective partnerships with many local entities within a cooperative framework that seeks to enhance our efforts in zeroing bureaucracy in the entire sector.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MOCCAE and BEEAH stipulates coordination with local waste management authorities across the UAE to streamline recyclable material trading. Furthermore, awareness campaigns and initiatives will be launched to promote platform adoption, complemented by training and technical support for users.

The platform is powered by advanced technologies developed by BEEAH’s subsidiary re.life, which specialises in recyclable material exchange and trading.

As a virtual marketplace, Tahweel facilitates fair and transparent trading across a wide range of recyclables, including metals, plastics, paper, wood, e-waste, glass and rubber. Buyers and sellers can choose from flexible trading options such as timed auctions, partial auctions, instant sales, and instant purchases – all ensuring fair pricing and equal opportunities for every participant.

The platform directly connects businesses and institutions, eliminating the need for intermediaries and boosting transaction efficiency. To participate in commercial trading on Tahweel, users are required to hold a valid trade licence.