Burjeel Holdings launches ‘SmileVerse’, bringing robotics, AI dentistry to UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- In a bid to advance oral healthcare, Tajmeel Clinic, the aesthetic and dental services brand by Burjeel Holdings, has launched SmileVerse dental studio, a fully AI-powered dental innovation hub in Abu Dhabi.

Designed to eliminate the shortcomings of traditional dentistry, the new centre deploys robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced digital workflows in everyday dental practice, ensuring a new standard for precision, comfort, and efficiency in oral healthcare.

Located at Al Dar Headquarters, SmileVerse is the latest initiative from Tajmeel Clinic that offers a wide range of premium dental, cosmetology, and dermatology treatments.

Its innovative services include Computer-Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) crowns, veneers, inlays/onlays completed under an hour, AI-powered imaging to detect hidden issues, and Digital Smile Design for a curated smile.