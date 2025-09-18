MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Liberia

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Mohammed Momolu Dukuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the UAE.

Omar Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador of Liberia success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Liberia in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Liberia enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.