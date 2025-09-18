Arada awards AED2.18 billion contract for Madar Mall at Aljada

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Arada has awarded the construction contract for Madar Mall, the landmark retail and entertainment destination at the heart of the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah, to Dubai-based contractor United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC).

The contract, valued at AED2.18 billion, covers the full build of the mall, with work beginning immediately and completion scheduled for December 2028.

Madar Mall, with a built-up area of 3.9 million square feet, is the anchor attraction and final phase of Madar, the family entertainment district at Aljada designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The design of the district conceptualises the first moment a water droplet strikes the earth’s surface, captured in an array of elliptical buildings surrounded by lush green landscaping.

Spread over 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across three floors, Madar Mall’s many attractions include an 11-screen cinema, an ice rink, a public square containing showpiece dancing fountains, a state-of-the-art flagship fitness centre, a central observation tower with a restaurant located at the top, 80 dining outlets and over 400 shops.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “Madar Mall is a transformational new destination for Sharjah and the wider UAE. With its exceptional design, attractions and family experience, this project will set a new benchmark for integrated leisure and lifestyle. It is not only a place to shop and dine, but also a hub for culture, recreation and social connection — a destination where residents and visitors alike can gather, explore, and enjoy the very best of what Aljada has to offer.”

“This is the largest single contract we have ever awarded, and we are pleased to partner with UNEC, a contractor with a strong record of delivering high-quality projects at scale, to bring this vision to life.”

Abdulhalim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, said, “We are proud to have been chosen to deliver such a landmark project in partnership with Arada. Madar Mall is set to redefine the shopping and leisure landscape in the UAE, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to ensure this becomes a world-class destination.”

When complete, Madar Mall will welcome an estimated 20 million visitors annually, further cementing Aljada’s position as the UAE’s fastest-growing mixed-use community and strengthening Sharjah’s reputation as a hub for culture, commerce and family life.