CLYMB Yas Island Abu Dhabi to host top-rope climbing competition

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) -- CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host its inaugural “The SUMMYT Showdown” Climbing Competition on 21st September. This event brings Abu Dhabi’s vibrant climbing community together to compete at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, home to the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, paving the way for an even bigger national championship this November.

As the first of its kind in the UAE, the top-rope climbing event will challenge participants with 30 technical routes during the qualifiers on CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s 22-meter Advance Wall. The top five male and female climbers will advance to the finals, where they will face two newly designed routes on the iconic 20-meter Summit Wall. This final test of endurance and skill will crown the ultimate champions of the day.

The SUMMYT Showdown Climbing Competition promises a spectacular showcase of Abu Dhabi’s growing passion for the sport. Registration is now open and spots are very limited, so don’t miss the chance to secure your spot and be immersed in the action. Spectators are invited to experience the excitement up close and cheer on participants as they compete for glory.