Sharjah expands production base, local economy with 361% rise in investment, 57% increase in projects, 45% growth in jobs

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Following its recent recognition as the UAE’s fastest-growing emirate for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2025, Sharjah is continuing to demonstrate notable economic returns from this influx of capital. The new performance data from H1 2025 confirms that these investments are actively expanding the project pipeline, driving job creation, and fortifying the emirate's industrial base; particularly across consumer products, food and beverage, business services, and industrial equipment.

This performance is widely seen as a direct indicator of strengthening investor confidence and underscores Sharjah’s effective strategy in channelling foreign investment into sustainable economic development. Senior officials have noted that the current trajectory reinforces Sharjah’s role as a competitive and reliable investment hub, while positioning its economy for long-term resilience and diversified growth.

Sharjah’s economic momentum has yielded dramatic results in the first half of 2025, with capital investment soaring to $1.5 billion, a 361% increase compared to the $325 million recorded in the same period last year, and accompanied by 74 new projects, a 57% rise from the 47 projects in H1 2024.

In parallel, employment saw a notable boost with 2,578 new jobs created, marking a 45% increase from 1,779 positions in H1 2024, with the majority concentrated in production and service-based sectors that support Sharjah’s strategy for sustainable growth and a skilled, high-value workforce.

The sharp rise in capital inflows is expected to strengthen Sharjah’s capacity to finance infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and boost GDP, while generating a multiplier effect across logistics, education, and technology. At the same time, rising employment is enhancing purchasing power and driving new investments, particularly in the SME sector.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasised that the exceptional results achieved by the emirate in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025 reinforce Sharjah’s status as a safe and attractive destination for investors, thanks to the visionary economic leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the Sharjah Chamber continues its efforts to support investors, promote diverse investment opportunities, and expand partnerships and collaboration with international chambers and institutions to attract further investment.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said Sharjah’s strong performance in attracting foreign direct investment this year is a reflection of vision, resilience, and teamwork. With 361% growth in capital investments and 57% in new projects during the first half of 2025, these achievements go beyond numbers; they mean more jobs, stronger industries, and sustainable value for our communities.

“The strategic efforts of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) have been pivotal in reinforcing the emirate’s global competitiveness. The office has managed to attract capital, while still aligning investments with Sharjah’s long-term vision of sustainable development, talent empowerment, and diversified growth; ensuring that the emirate remains a trusted destination for investors and a model of balanced progress for the region.”, he added.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), stated that the exceptional increase in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025 indicates the ability of Sharjah's business sectors to achieve sustainable growth leaps and meet aspirations for the highest levels of excellence and leadership. This is done in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, enabling the Department to continue its steady growth.

New data has also revealed that targeted sectors are propelling Sharjah’s economic transformation, with the consumer products industry leading the charge, growing by 53% in project count and 188% in capital investment. Simultaneously, the food and beverage sector solidified the emirate’s role as a food security hub, posting a 112% increase in new projects and a 25% growth in employment.

The business services segment demonstrated exceptional momentum, with capital investment rocketing 500% and job creation soaring by 1100%, highlighting its pivotal role in building a modern service economy. The industrial equipment sector has also registered a 100% increase in project count and a 45% rise in capital expenditure, underscoring the expansion of manufacturing and its contribution to economic diversification.

The indicators highlight the efforts of Sharjah’s institutions to consolidate the emirate’s status as a trusted investment destination, supported by flexible infrastructure, enabling legislation, and a human-centred development vision. The range of strategic projects secured in H1 2025 illustrates Sharjah’s ability to attract high-value investments and convert capital into long-term added value.

