Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM)-- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs recorded a 10.08 percent growth in total customs transactions via digital platforms from the beginning of the year until the end of August 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Proactive transactions grew by 28.93 per cent of total customs transactions, while customs declarations rose by 18 per cent during the first eight months of this year. Additionally, pre-arrival clearance transactions made up 82 percent of the total clearance procedures across the emirate’s various customs ports.

Abu Dhabi Customs also achieved a 95.94 percent customer satisfaction rate for its services through the Abu Dhabi Government digital services platform TAMM, compared to 94.17 percent during the same period in 2024.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that the positive growth indicators achieved between January and August of this year reflect Abu Dhabi Customs’ firm commitment to advancing the customs work system and achieving comprehensive digital transformation in service delivery. This, he emphasised, aligns with the vision and directives of the Abu Dhabi Government to build a sustainable and resilient economy based on knowledge and technology, in line with the requirements of the future economy, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for business and trade and contributing to the achievement of the emirate’s comprehensive economic development goals.

He further stated that Abu Dhabi Customs has successfully developed a range of digital services, such as Clearance of Goods, Customs Exit/Entry Certificates, and services to modify or cancel Customs declarations. In addition, new payment methods have been introduced, contributing to improved performance across digital platforms. These enhancements have contributed to improved performance across digital platforms, leading to a 19.72 percent increase in completed transactions via direct integration with express shipping systems between January and August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, along with a 10.98 percent reduction in customer effort.

