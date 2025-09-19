Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The celebrations began with a parade of traditional Emirati music and heritage troupes, marching toward the main Expo Hall, while captivating audiences with live cultural performances that showcased the authenticity and richness of the UAE’s customs and traditions.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Khaled observed a range of UAE Day cultural activations, delivered in collaboration with 17 national entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and the UAE Space Agency. Activities featured traditional handicraft workshops, live cultural and artistic performances, and discussion sessions highlighting the UAE’s model in sustainable development and technological innovation.

Reflecting the UAE’s national priorities and future-facing sectors, the UAE Pavilion is supported by its official partners, DCT Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, Space42, and PureHealth.

The UAE Day programme also featured diplomacy-focused events aimed at strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Japan, including collaborative initiatives in key areas such as education, culture, and sustainability, as well as cooperation with leading Japanese educational institutions such as Yuwa Junior High School, in Arida City.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled met with young Emirati talents who played a key role in the UAE’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, praising their contributions and emphasising the importance of empowering youth to represent the nation abroad as ambassadors of Emirati identity and cultural values, and being vital contributors to strengthening intercultural dialogue.

The UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural dialogue and strengthening global partnerships. Through these activations, audiences gain insight into the UAE’s heritage, remarkable achievements, and forward-looking vision, while highlighting the UAE as a global hub for creativity, knowledge and meaningful cultural exchange.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

