Germany sees first decline in total refugee numbers since 2011

BERLIN, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The total number of refugees living in Germany has fallen slightly for the first time since 2011, government data showed.

According to a response to a parliamentary query by the Left Party, the refugee population dropped by about 50,000 in the first half of 2025, from roughly 3.55 million at the end of 2024 to about 3.50 million, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The figure includes people with different residency statuses, from recent arrivals to long-term residents, as well as refugees from Ukraine. The decline reflects a combination of deportations, voluntary departures and naturalisations, the Left Party said.