‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ in Beijing merges culture with sport

BEIJING, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Beijing today inaugurated the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural event at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, as part of the activities of the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025.

The event is being held for the first time in the Chinese capital, with broad participation from runners, amateurs and enthusiasts from across the world.

“Al Bait Al Emarati” offered visitors a deep dive into Emirati heritage, art, and traditions. Guests were treated to live folk performances like Al Ayyala, a traditional dance, and saw artisans demonstrating intricate handicrafts, including Al Sadu weaving, Al Talli embroidery, and palm-frond weaving. The pavilion also featured traditional hospitality and cuisine, reflecting the warmth of Arab culture.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in conjunction with the marathon, the event aims to highlight the cultural dimension of the UAE and to reinforce its civilisational presence at one of the world’s most iconic historical landmarks.

The event quickly became a vibrant hub of interaction as Chinese visitors engaged with the cultural displays, watched the live performances, and showed keen interest in Emirati customs and folk traditions.

The inauguration of “Al Bait Al Emarati” reflects the UAE’s message of making culture a bridge for bringing people together, integrating it with sport in a global humanitarian event that promotes the values of health, peace and tolerance.

