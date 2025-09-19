'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Human Resources of RAK Government has won the SHRM STAR Gold Award under the Excellence in Equity, Inclusion and Diversity category.

The award is part of the Sustainable and Transformational Achievement Recognition (STAR) Awards presented by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). It was announced during the SHRM MENA Annual Conference held at Madinat Jumeirah – Dubai.

The accolade, one of the highest honours in the human resources field, recognises achievements that go beyond traditional practices, reflecting strategies that emphasise innovation, equity and sustainable performance.

The Department of Human Resources was recognised for pioneering initiatives in learning and development, youth empowerment, women’s advancement and workforce diversity. Its programmes aim to build inclusive work environments, strengthen organisational performance and advance sustainable human capital practices across government entities.

Shaikha Al Hebsi, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Human Resources, said the award reflects the team’s commitment to fostering an equitable workplace as a foundation for innovation and excellence, dedicating the achievement to the wise leadership. She reaffirmed the department’s commitment to developing national talent and preparing future leaders through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships.

