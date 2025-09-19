MoHESR continues to enhance services, improve customer journey

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) held a virtual workshop dedicated to federal universities, as part of its Customer Councils series, to improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of services provided to customers in line with the Government Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

The workshop was attended by senior ministry officials alongside representatives from the United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology and Zayed University. Participants discussed ways to advance the education sector and enhance digital services for students, enabling them to succeed academically and transition smoothly into the labour market.

Dr. Faisal Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations, praised the positive discussions and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with customers, institutions and partners to improve services. He noted that sustainable development requires joint efforts across the education sector.

He explained that Customer Councils, led by the ministry, provide interactive platforms bringing together students, parents, higher education institutions and training institutes to exchange experiences, share feedback and propose solutions to improve MoHESR’s digital services.

Al Ali said the ministry is advancing the objectives of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme by developing integrated digital services. These include university enrolment, international scholarships, recognition and attestation of UAE-issued qualifications, and recognition of qualifications issued abroad, along with other services for higher education institutions.

Discussions also covered customer journeys, student engagement during the application process, support for students in national service, services for children of Emirati mothers and People of Determination, and improved communication between students, the ministry and federal universities.

MoHESR regularly holds Customer Councils both virtually and in-person across the Emirates. The Councils see wide participation from students, parents, representatives of higher education institutions, training centres and educational service and consulting offices, in addition to strategic partners.