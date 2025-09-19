UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Marcella A. Liburd, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General and to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.