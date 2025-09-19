Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to kick off tomorrow in Beijing

BEIJING, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 & Zayed Charity Run are set to take place on Saturday in Beijing. The event is regarded as a unique global experience that integrates sport, culture, and community spirit.

The flagship 10-kilometre race, a robot run, a 5-kilometre family run and a dedicated run for People of Determination, all scheduled for 20th September, with around 2,000 runners expected to take part.

On 21st September, both the full marathon and the half marathon will be held, with participation expected from approximately 15,000 runners representing countries across the globe. In addition, the programme features a series of community and cultural activities taking place from 19th to 22nd September.

This year’s marathon is organised in collaboration with the People’s Government of Huairou District, Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association, and the Huairou District Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the UAE Embassy to the People's Republic of China.

It represents the largest sporting event ever held at the district level in Beijing, underscoring the deepening sports and cultural ties between the two nations.

The UAE Embassy in China inaugurated the “Al Bait Al Emarati” as part of the race’s accompanying events. Hosted at Mutianyu Great Wall of China from 19th to 22nd September, “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural fair will showcase a rich programme of cultural activities, offering visitors an immersive experience of authentic Emirati traditions.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Alkaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said, “The Zayed Charity Run was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001 as a beacon illuminating the paths of giving. Since then, it has grown into an international event and today reaches Beijing in collaboration with the Great Wall Marathon in Huairou. It proudly carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, reinforcing the values of generosity, humanity, and support for patients and those in need around the world.”

Al Kaabi added that the run, throughout its history, has remained committed to supporting local charities in every host city. In this year’s Beijing edition, donations will go to the Huairou District Women’s Federation, the Huairou District Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Red Cross Society in Beijing Huairou, and the Children’s Welfare Institute in Huairou.

The event marks a new chapter in the journey of the Zayed Charity Run, which was first launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001, inspired by the noble humanitarian values of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in charitable and humanitarian work.

Since then, the run has expanded through 22 local editions and several international editions - including New York since 2005 and Cairo since 2014 - growing into a global symbol of the UAE that unites humanitarian and sporting goals. It helps support those in need, most notably supporting treatment for patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, cancer, and heart conditions, while also contributing to children’s hospitals and medical research.

The 2025–2026 season will mark the most significant expansion in the history of the Zayed Charity Run, with six major international stops: China, the Brazil, the UAE, Egypt, the US, and Hungary.

This milestone underscores the race’s growing global presence, as it will, for the first time, span three new continents - Asia, South America, and Europe - building on the success of its established editions in Abu Dhabi, New York, and Cairo.