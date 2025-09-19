EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035

BRUSSELS, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- EU climate ministers on Thursday agreed to send a "statement of intent" to the UN, outlining what climate goal the EU eventually hopes to approve.

With member states divided into more or less ambitious camps in relation to a decision on the 2035 climate target set under the Paris Agreement, so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra told reporters the EU "will confront” New York next week with a statement of intent establishing a target range between 66.25 percent and 72.5 percent for 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra defended the bloc's record. "If you zoom out, you can find that we continue to be amongst the absolutely most ambitious on the global stage," he said.

He expressed confidence in delivering a “clear and strong position” before COP30 but noted the bloc needs more time to formalise decisions.

The UN had urged countries to bring updated climate plans to its General Assembly next week, seeking to revive global momentum to tackle climate change.