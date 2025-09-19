Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency

DUBAI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (73) of 2025, transferring Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

