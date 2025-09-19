Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal

LISBON, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is gearing up to compete in the final round of the F2 World Championship, scheduled to take place on 20th and 21st September in Vila Velha de Ródão, Portugal.

On Saturday, the qualifying Speed Race will take place to determine the starting grid, followed by the decisive Main Race on Sunday, which will feature some of the world’s top drivers.

World champion Rashed Al Qemzi and teammate Salem Al Yafei will represent the team in the final round. The Team is headed by Nasser Al Dhaheri, with Juma Al Qubaisi also accompanying, alongside the role of Rashed Al Qemzi’s Radio Man, as part of the team’s comprehensive technical and organisational preparations.

Thani Al Qemzi, Team Manager of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, said, "Our ambition is to conclude the season in a way that honours the support of our wise leadership and reflects the UAE’s constant commitment to raising its flag on the international podiums."