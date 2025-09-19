Special Olympics UAE, Gulf Medical University to advance inclusive healthcare

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE and Gulf Medical University (GMU) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration in health and training, aligned with the UAE’s vision to empower People of Determination with intellectual and developmental disabilities and promote their full inclusion in society.

Spanning two years, the agreement establishes joint training programmes for GMU students on the health needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including participation in the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes programme, which provides free health screenings and education.

The partnership aims to equip GMU students with the skills to deliver compassionate, inclusive healthcare and to expand access to preventive services. It also focuses on expanding access to healthcare and preventive services, while promoting an academic environment that develops innovative health solutions.

The MoU sets out a framework for volunteering opportunities for GMU students within Special Olympics UAE programmes. Additionally, Gulf Medical University and its academic health centres will be included in the Special Olympics UAE Unified Healthcare Providers Network.

Tala Al Ramahi, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at Special Olympics UAE, said, “This partnership builds on the UAE’s proud legacy of support for People of Determination and reflects a national commitment to dignity and inclusion. By equipping future health professionals to deliver world-class, inclusive care, we will help ensure more individuals can thrive and participate fully in sport, education, and society.”

Professor Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of GMU, stated, “Through this MoU, we will integrate inclusive health concepts into our curricula, provide specialised training in working with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and contribute to preventive screenings and awareness programmes.”