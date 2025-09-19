Dubai showcases higher education ecosystem at EAIE Conference in Sweden

DUBAI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City showcased Dubai’s higher education offering at the recently concluded European Association for International Education (EAIE) Conference and Exhibition in Sweden as part of the Study Dubai stand.

The EAIE Conference and Exhibition is Europe’s leading international education conference that unites global higher education professionals for networking, learning, and partnership opportunities.

Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA, said, “Dubai has become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for transnational higher education, offering the largest number of international branch campuses of any city globally. With 40 universities from 15 countries providing a wide range of degree options, students in Dubai benefit from the diversity, quality, and flexibility that define our education ecosystem."

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group, said, “With our European student community noting annual growth of more than 30 percent in the 2024-25 academic year, our districts are cementing their role as dynamic hubs for global educators and diverse talent to foster collaborative learning.”

Dubai is home to renowned European institutions such as Alliance Manchester Business School, The University of Birmingham, University of Strathclyde Business School, and EM Normandie Business School, to strengthen the emirate's role as a global centre for knowledge, innovation, and align with Dubai Plan 2033 and its social and economic agendas.