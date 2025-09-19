Tadweer Group named top Abu Dhabi entity for excellence in customer experience

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has been recognised as the leading performer in the Case Management Performance Indicators of the Government Shared Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System on TAMM for the first half of 2025.

The Government Shared CRM System on TAMM is used by entities across the emirate to manage customer requests and cases.

Among those handling a high volume of cases, Tadweer Group achieved first place with a performance rate of 94.86 percent, together with a customer satisfaction rate of 87.44 percent on closed cases.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, commented, “This recognition is both a reflection of our strong performance and of our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. At Tadweer Group, we place customers at the centre of everything we do, ensuring that our services are not only efficient and reliable, but also accessible and seamless.”

During the same period, Tadweer Group’s Customer Support teams attended to and completed more than 18,000 requests, reflecting their dedication to service excellence and responsiveness.

Through collaboration, innovation and a strong focus on the community, the organisation continues to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of world-class government services.