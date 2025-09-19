SEHA CLINICS honoured with six awards by Arab Hospitals Federation

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has been recognised by the Arab Hospitals Federation with six awards at the sixth edition of the Star of Excellence in Patient Experience on 17th September.

SEHA CLINICS received the Platinum Award for Safety and Quality of Care, and the Gold Awards in the following categories: Patient-Centred Care and Community Engagement; Continuity of Care and Transition Management; Leadership, Governance, Policy and Culture; and Accessibility.

“At SEHA CLINICS, we take pride in fostering a culture of inspirational leadership, grounded in patient insights and community needs, to preserve and enhance the wellbeing of all residents of Abu Dhabi," said Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA CLINICS.

Alice Yammine Boueiz, CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, said, “The success of SEHA CLINICS in winning six Platinum and Gold awards confirms that patient experience has become a cornerstone of healthcare transformation in the region. Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector stands as a pioneering model and a regional reference for Arab countries on how to build advanced and effective health systems that place the patient at the heart of care.”