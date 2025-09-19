UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

TBILISI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on an official visit.

Upon arrival at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, His Highness was received by Georgian Prime Minister His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze.

An official welcome ceremony was held at the airport, during which the national anthems of the UAE and Georgia were played.

Accompanying His Highness is a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.