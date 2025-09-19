Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed toured the pavilion’s exhibition, which features an innovative architectural design of 90 soaring palm rachis columns reaching up to 16 metres high. Inspired by the UAE’s iconic date palm, the columns were crafted from more than 2 million palm fronds, highlighting the innovative reuse of natural materials. The UAE Pavilion, with the theme Earth to Ether, is an immersive, multisensory journey through the story of the UAE, from values and cultural heritage to pioneering innovations, including thematic zones showcasing the UAE’s journey in space exploration, advancements in healthcare and medical sciences, and the latest nature-based technologies

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed met with the pavilion’s team and commended the efforts of national talent in building bridges of cultural exchange with people and nations worldwide. The pavilion serves as a window to the world, highlighting the UAE’s achievements while reflecting the nation’s deep pride in its heritage and cultural identity as it continues to pursue an ambitious future.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed affirmed that the return to Osaka for the expo, 55 years after the first participation in Expo 1970, carries profound symbolic and strategic importance, standing as a testament to more than five decades of close cooperation and strong strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan across diverse fields of mutual interest.

The UAE Pavilion is participating in Expo 2025 Osaka under the theme Earth to Ether, within the Empowering Lives zone on Yumeshima, the purpose-built artificial island hosting the event. Running from 13th April to 13th October 2025 under the overarching theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, Expo 2025 Osaka will welcome a record 158 countries alongside international organisations and leading Japanese companies from strategic sectors.

Since its opening in April, the UAE Pavilion has presented a diverse programme of cultural events, including expert panel discussions, cultural performances, creative workshops, live Emirati culinary demonstrations, and exhibitions showcasing Emirati artists and collaborative dialogues. Together, these offerings blend heritage and innovation, fostering meaningful cultural exchange and advancing dialogue aimed at building a more prosperous shared future.

Visitors to the UAE Pavilion are welcomed by a team of 46 youth ambassadors, including 24 Emiratis, who guide guests on an immersive and multi-sensory journey into the nation’s rich heritage, traditions, and more than 50 years of achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied, during the visit, by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.