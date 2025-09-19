Abu Al Abyad 60ft Dhow Sailing Race attracts 90 sailing dhows

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Al Abyad 60ft Dhow Sailing Race will take place on 20th and 21st September. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), as part of the new season’s heritage marine racing calendar.

The race will serve as the opening round of the 60ft Dhow Sailing Championship and attracts leading dhow owners and sailors, reflecting the deep-rooted tradition within the UAE’s maritime heritage. The race enriches Abu Dhabi's heritage sporting events calendar through a 20 nautical mile course that features more than 90 sailing dhows and hundreds of sailors.

Offering a prize pool of more than AED4.2 million, the event reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as regional and international marine sports destination and reflects ADMSC’s commitment to reinforce maritime heritage, promote the UAE's history and national identity, and preserve it for future generations.