Arab Child Summit returns to Dubai

DUBAI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is preparing to host the second edition of the Arab Child Summit on 24th and 25th September 2025 at the Connect Conference Centre in Expo City, Dubai, in alignment with the United Arab Emirates’ clear vision to support Arab children and strengthen the family and educational ecosystem in the region, contributing to the upbringing of proud Arab children who can thrive in a global society.

The second edition of the summit comes after the great success of its first edition in 2024, which witnessed wide participation from across the Arab region, and was described by attendees as an “exceptional platform” and a “starting point for real transformations in Arab educational discourse and in how we raise our children.”

Building on this momentum, the summit returns in its second year with an expanded program and a larger audience, supported by leading educational and cultural institutions that believe in the importance of Arab identity, language, and expertise in shaping the future of children and families.

This year’s summit is expected to attract more than 900 participants including parents, experts, educators, academics, and policy makers. Over two full days, the summit will host more than 40 panel discussions, workshops, and seminars led by prominent Arab specialists in the fields of education, childhood, media, technology, and cultural identity. Together, these sessions offer a unique opportunity to explore essential questions facing Arab children today, to formulate collective visions that honour Arab values and culture while anticipating the future with practical and thoughtful steps.

The founders of the Arab Child Summit, Reem Madkour, Deema Al Alami, and Nabih Al Hajji, said, “The Arab Child Summit is not merely an annual event, but a collective Arab dialogue platform. It calls for rethinking the form and substance of Arab childhood, anchoring concepts in identity, belonging, and knowledge, and striving to be an effective tool for empowering a generation that is deeply rooted in its culture, open to the world, and equipped with the tools of our time.”

The second edition of the summit will focus on pivotal issues shaping childhood in Arab societies, including family cohesion, child development, culture and spirituality, and the impact of technology. It will emphasise the role of cultural identity and the Arabic language in nurturing authentic Arab values, while promoting a balanced openness to the values of global citizenship. The summit will also tackle the growing challenges of technology, such as artificial intelligence, digital safety, and screen time, and the new responsibilities these place on parents and educators, with a strong focus on building community-wide awareness of these pressing concerns.

In parallel, the summit will host an exhibition featuring more than 20 Arab companies and institutions offering innovative solutions in education, childhood technology, developmental products,, and the arts. This will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore practical experiences and pioneering initiatives in the field, opening new doors for collaboration between different stakeholders.