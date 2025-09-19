AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

LUANDA, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group today laid the foundation stone for the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal at the Port of Luanda, marking the commencement of one of the most significant port modernisation and expansion projects in Angola.

With an initial investment of US$250 million over the first three years, the project is expected to reach a total investment of up to US$380 million over the 20-year concession period, which is extendable until 2055. Construction at the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal will span 18 months and will deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable equipment—positioning the Port of Luanda as one of the most competitive ports in Central and West Africa.

AD Ports Group holds an 81% stake in the multipurpose terminal and a 90% stake in the joint venture Noatum Unicargas Logistics, which is responsible for integrated logistics operations and fleet modernisation, including refrigerated trucks and transport platforms.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer – Noatum Ports, said, “Breaking ground on the Noatum Ports - Luanda Terminal marks a transformative moment for AD Ports Group, for Angola, and for the wider region. This flagship project reflects our long-term strategy to deliver world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and sustainable solutions that not only enhance trade and logistics but also create meaningful opportunities for the local community.

"By modernising this vital gateway, we are helping position Luanda as a leading maritime and logistics hub in Central and West Africa. In addition, we are unlocking new jobs, supporting skills development, and driving inclusive economic growth alongside greater connectivity for businesses and communities where we operate.”

The ongoing modernisation of the Luanda terminal will transform it into a state-of-the-art facility for general cargo, container, and Ro-Ro operations. Spanning 192,000 square metres with a 16-metre draft, it will be the only terminal in the Port of Luanda capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs.

The upgraded terminal will feature three Super Post-Panamax STS cranes and eight hybrid Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, supported by advanced IT systems to enhance operational efficiency, promote sustainability, and streamline logistics operations. Upon completion in Q1 2027, container capacity will increase from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs, with Ro-Ro volumes exceeding 40,000 vehicles.

Leveraging its global network, AD Ports Group will attract new shipping lines to the Port of Luanda, integrating Angola into key international logistics corridors. This will support increased exports, lower import costs, and enhance both national and regional competitiveness.

The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across sectors such as logistics, maintenance, and terminal operations. It will also include training programmes and corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering the local community.

With this investment, Angola strengthens its position as a regional logistics hub, reinforcing its economic sovereignty and creating the foundation for broader industrial and commercial development.

Over the past three years, AD Ports Group expanded into Africa, announcing more than US$800 million in planned investments in the maritime and shipping, ports and logistics sectors in Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Angola.