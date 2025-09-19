Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the sixth edition of the Golden Initiative “Star of Excellence in Patient Experience” Awards, organised by the Arab Hospitals Federation in Abu Dhabi on 17th September.

The ceremony honorued healthcare institutions that place the human experience as a strategic priority, offering innovative and sustainable models that enhance patient satisfaction and improve health outcomes.

The event was attended by Khalaf Hilal Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Institutional Empowerment and Social Services at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; MP Fady Alame, President of the Arab Hospitals Federation; along with a distinguished gathering of decision-makers, policymakers, representatives of regional health organisations, and senior executives from healthcare institutions across 12 Arab countries.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak greeted the winning hospitals and healthcare leaders, stating,“I am truly delighted to be with you this evening at the sixth edition of the Golden Star Awards for Excellence in Patient Experience. I welcome you to Abu Dhabi and to the United Arab Emirates on this important occasion.”

He added, “I extend my thanks to the Arab Hospitals Federation for its deep commitment to advancing excellence in healthcare across our region. Your dedication highlights our shared aspirations in the Arab world to improve health and quality of life. Through promoting quality and vitality in hospital services, you bring us closer to realising these ambitions. You highlight outstanding performance and contributions by hospitals that strive to deliver an excellent patient experience, encompassing health awareness programs, preventive care, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment, as well as achievements in medical research and discovery—all in a spirit of respect and exceptional service to patients and their families.”

Welcoming representatives of the Beryl Institute, he said, “I am also pleased to welcome representatives of the Beryl Institute as sponsors of this Golden Excellence Award. The Institute’s outstanding reputation ensures global significance, wide recognition, and high standards for this competition. Its focus on advancing the human experience in healthcare is crucial for ensuring global health and is deeply appreciated.”

He added, “Here in the UAE, our leadership and our people value the qualities of excellence celebrated tonight. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recognises that when our people enjoy good health, they strengthen our society. Under his wise and enlightened leadership, we are committed to excellence in our healthcare system as a vital foundation of our national development efforts. We also recognise that such excellence requires skill, commitment, and compassion from all healthcare professionals, as well as advanced hospitals and clinics of the highest standards.”

Underscoring the significance of the occasion, he continued, “In this context, we are delighted to host your celebration of outstanding Arab hospitals here in Abu Dhabi. Together, we rejoice at this opportunity to pay special tribute to the winning institutions. Their dedication, commitment, and achievements in patient care and patient experience deserve our utmost respect and warmest congratulations.”

He added, “Each winning hospital has demonstrated initiative in pursuing excellence and the common good. Each has an impressive record of achievements—a testimony to its leaders, doctors, nurses, and entire teams. Their hard work, commitment, and determination inspire us all.”

Concluding, Sheikh Nahyan said, “If I were to leave you with one thought this evening, it would be this: Excellence in healthcare is a noble pursuit. The performance of our hospitals, and indeed all healthcare professionals, has a profound impact on our lives. There is no national wealth more valuable than a healthy population. I urge you to remain steadfast in your commitment to improving the quality of life for all your patients. Be the innovators and achievers our region and the world need. We need you as drivers of improved quality of life for all, beginning with delivering outstanding patient experiences.

"Today, I believe we all agree that human excellence and achievement are causes for celebration. I thank you again for your commitment to supporting us, your patients, in maintaining our health, and I wish you every success in your noble mission.”

During the ceremony, certificates of the sixth edition of the Golden Initiative were presented. The initiative was launched in partnership with the US-based Beryl Institute, specialised in promoting the culture of patient experience, and supported by PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare network. The initiative places patient experience at the heart of healthcare transformation.

The sixth edition witnessed the participation of 267 healthcare institutions from 12 Arab countries, presenting innovative initiatives to redefine healthcare delivery and patient experience. After a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished judging panel following clear criteria, 39 institutions from 8 Arab countries were recognised with the “Star of Excellence in Patient Experience,” with the UAE earning a significant share of these awards.

Outstanding healthcare institutions and personalities were honoured for their contributions to advancing patient experience and quality of care, including:

United Arab Emirates: PureHealth, Abu Dhabi Health Data Services Company, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Hospitals, Kuwait Hospital, Al Qasimi Hospital, Amanat Healthcare, Fujairah Hospital, Fakeeh Health, Kalba Hospital, Masafi Hospital, Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, Saudi German Health, Saqr Hospital, SEHA Clinics, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, Rehabilitation Hospital at Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, Tawam Hospital.

Saudi Arabia: Al-Mousa Specialty Hospital, Al-Einas Medical Specialty, King Khalid Hospital in Al Kharj, Security Forces Hospital – Dammam, Al-Mousa Rehabilitation Hospital, Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Al Kharj, SMC Hospitals.

Qatar: Apex Health, The View Hospital, Military Medical City Hospital.

Iraq: Al-Nasiriya Teaching Hospital, Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba Teaching Hospital.

Lebanon: American University of Beirut Medical Center, Bellevue Medical Centre.

Bahrain: Government Hospitals in Bahrain.

Egypt: General Authority for Healthcare – Egypt, Cleopatra Hospitals Group, Saudi German Academy – Cairo.

Oman: Quality Assurance Center – Ministry of Health, Oman.

Participants affirmed that the sixth edition represents a qualitative leap in redefining the concept of excellence in healthcare, recognising institutions driven by compassion and purpose to build a future where every patient feels heard, respected, and valued. With growing participation year after year, the Golden Initiative continues to solidify its position as a hallmark in the journey of Arab hospitals, reinforcing commitment to quality, accountability, and human-centered care.

On the sidelines of the event, a high-level delegation from the Executive Council of the Arab Hospitals Federation visited Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at his majlis. They expressed their gratitude to him for his generous patronage and support of the initiative, which reflects the values of tolerance, generosity, compassion, and human kindness that he embodies—values that the Arab Hospitals Federation strives to instill through its initiative to place patient experience at the core of healthcare transformation and to ensure equality in care and treatment for all patients, regardless of age, nationality, religion, or economic status.