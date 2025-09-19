UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party

TBILISI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, as part of his official visit to Georgia. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia.

The meeting, held at His Excellency Ivanishvili’s residence, addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in support of shared development.

H.H. expressed his pleasure at visiting Georgia and highlighted ongoing growth in UAE–Georgia ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, particularly in development-focused sectors.

He described Georgia as a key partner of the UAE in the Caucasus region and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding its partnerships in the region to promote shared growth, stability, and prosperity.

His Excellency Bidzina Ivanishvili welcomed H.H. and praised the strength of UAE–Georgia relations, underlining the importance of the visit in advancing cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying H.H. during his visit to Georgia.