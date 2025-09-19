UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

DOHA, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE men's, women's, and youth padel team continued its impressive performance at the 4th Gulf Padel Championship, held in the Qatari capital, Doha, after achieving new victories that strengthened its chances of competing for titles.

Qatar’s men’s team suffered their defeat, falling 2-1 to the UAE in a closely-fought tie, giving the UAE its fourth victory.

In the women’s competition, the UAE cruised past Oman 3-0. in the junior category, UAE swept Saudi Arabia 3-0.