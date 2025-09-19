Hamdan bin Zayed reviews development projects on Dalma Island, meets with residents

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Dalma Island and inspected various ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at providing quality services to the people of the island, in line with Abu Dhabi's comprehensive socio-economic development.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed a comprehensive presentation by Al Dhafra Municipality on vital projects, including infrastructure works for the new industrial zone and residential lands, further enhancing services for the local community.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan received residents of the island at the Dalma Majlis, where he reviewed the progress of vital service sector projects under development, emphasising the UAE leadership’s commitment to further enhancing the quality of life for UAE Nationals on the island.

