Canadian companies to showcase innovative water, air quality solutions at WETEX 2025

DUBAI, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Canadian pavilion at the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature 10 companies showcasing advanced solutions in water and wastewater treatment, industrial waste disposal and air quality enhancement. The innovations are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), WETEX will take place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“We look forward annually to the distinguished participation of Canadian companies in WETEX. This participation contributes to expanding the horizons of joint co-operation between the UAE and Canada, and enhancing mutual investment opportunities. This promotes the prosperity of the peoples of the two countries, meeting their shared aspirations to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Tracy Reynolds, Consul General of Canada to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “Canada is proud to highlight its competitive edge as a global leader in clean tech innovation, with strengths including energy storage, renewable energy and wastewater remediation.

At WETEX this year, 10 Canadian firms will be exhibiting at the Government of Ontario Pavilion to showcase cutting-edge solutions that align with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals. Together, these companies underscore Canada’s commitment to working with the UAE to implement the most advanced clean technologies and support the country’s vision for a sustainable future.”

Eyad Qudsi, Area Director for the Middle East and Africa at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said: “I am proud to lead the Ontario Water and Cleantech Mission to WETEX 2025 in Dubai. Ontario Province is recognised globally for its leadership in clean technologies, and our presence at WETEX reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and fostering international collaboration.

The Ontario Pavilion will feature 10 cutting-edge companies that exemplify our province’s innovation and expertise in addressing water and environmental challenges. DEWA provides an exceptional platform for global dialogue, innovation, and partnership in support of a greener future.”



