House of Wisdom explores partnerships, expertise exchange with Qatari knowledge, cultural institutions

DOHA, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Strengthening its role as a driver of regional cultural initiatives, a House of Wisdom (HoW) delegation visited Qatar to explore collaborative opportunities and knowledge exchange with leading local institutions. These included the Museum of Islamic Art, Qatar National Library, as well as M7, Qatar’s centre for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion, and technology.

The visit focused on developing joint cultural programmes and sharing best practices in managing museums, libraries, and community-based projects. This effort aligns with Sharjah’s vision of embracing pioneering experiences and promoting openness at local, regional, and international levels.

Commenting on the visit, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, stressed that culture is a strategic pillar for building connections between nations and shaping pathways to sustainable development. “This visit to Qatar reinforces our commitment to fostering Arab collaboration in the fields of knowledge and the arts. We are focused on developing initiatives that transform cultural dialogue into a driving force for progress.

These partnerships are long-term investments in human and creative capital, and they play a vital role in positioning our region as a vital contributor to the global cultural landscape,” she stated.

As part of the visit, the HoW delegation toured the Museum of Islamic Art, a preeminent global cultural institution. Its extensive collection, which spans 13 centuries, features rare manuscripts, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, and other masterpieces from across the Islamic world. The museum presents a powerful narrative of Islamic art as both a timeless aesthetic and a unifying civilisational force.

Another key institution on the itinerary was the Qatar National Library, a prominent centre of knowledge that plays a vital role in preserving Qatari and Arab heritage while supporting academic research and lifelong learning. Home to more than one million books and an extensive collection of digital resources and manuscripts, the library serves as an open, inclusive space that empowers the community through access to knowledge in an age shaped by digitisation and global connectivity.

The delegation also visited the 'Fables in Fashion' exhibition, organised by the Qatar Reads initiative under Qatar National Library. Showcasing the work of more than 30 artists from Qatar and around the world, the exhibition features contemporary pieces inspired by Maqamat Al-Hariri, blending narrative and visual art to deliver an immersive cultural experience.

These visits are considered significant for their role in facilitating the exchange of global best practices and building partnerships with world-renowned cultural institutions. Such engagements also serve to strengthen HoW's standing as a premier cultural hub in Sharjah and the UAE, while also establishing a forward-looking model for future libraries.

