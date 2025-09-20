G42 advancing, bolstering UAE's standing in global AI landscape

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates continues to consolidate its global leadership in artificial intelligence, relying on advanced national strategies aimed at integrating the latest technologies across various economic and service sectors. This contributes to enhancing its competitiveness on the global map among the most advanced nations in modern technologies.

The G42 Group and its subsidiaries have played a pivotal role in this momentum by developing smart and innovative solutions during the first half of this year. These efforts have reinforced the UAE’s capabilities in localising technology and enabling sustainability. Collectively, the companies are active across diverse sectors, including advanced services in healthcare, energy, cybersecurity, culture, education, digital services, and other areas that reflect the UAE’s leadership in rapidly adopting artificial intelligence technologies.

Officials from G42’s subsidiaries told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the companies’ achievements collectively embody the group’s strategy of consolidating sovereign artificial intelligence while maintaining data security and operational efficiency. This reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and AI leadership across vital sectors.

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CBX, said that achieving digital sovereignty necessarily requires the deployment of effective cybersecurity. He noted that the company has integrated AI-powered cybersecurity into the core of its "Intelligence Network," employing AI technologies across three main axes: prevention, detection, and response.

He added that CBX launched automated threat detection and sovereign data protection services this year, specifically designed to support governments and major institutions, with the aim of enhancing trust in digital services while simultaneously developing technological capabilities.

In the development of smart models, Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said that the company continues to lead the development of Agentic AI, having developed specialised models for specific sectors, such as the (In) Energy and (In) Climate models, in addition to a group of general smart products that are not limited to a specific sector.

He pointed to innovations that have delivered tangible operational value at the enterprise level, including (In) ExecEdge, an AI-powered product designed for board members, executives, and key management, which helps organise meetings and deliver intelligent analysis in every discussion, and (In)Business Procurement, a fully autonomous platform, which G42 is deploying to improve operational efficiency by 40% and reduce costs by 10%.

In the sovereign computing front, Kiril Evtimov, CEO of Core42, confirmed the company's continued expansion of its international presence through strategic investments in Europe, including France and Italy, in collaboration with AMD, Oréus, and iGenius, to support sovereign AI infrastructure and enhance the ability of countries and institutions to fully leverage these technologies.

He said that a sovereign cloud that supports more than 11 million daily interactions was established in partnership with Microsoft and the Government Empowerment Department, paving the way for the first government to rely entirely on artificial intelligence by 2027.

In the energy sector, Magzhan Kenesbai , Acting Managing Director of AIQ, explained that the integration of artificial intelligence into energy systems has enabled widespread automation, increased productivity, and reduced emissions.

The AIQ ENERGYai tool was proven through a 90-day trial to increase seismic interpretation speed tenfold and improve accuracy by 70% in certain aspects. These results led to ADNOC awarding AIQ a three-year, AED 340 million contract in March 2025 to deploy ENERGYai across ADNOC's upstream operations.

In the context of technological and cultural innovation, Analog played a major role in integrating robotic fleets and digital twin models into critical infrastructure during the first half of 2025. Analog partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to use 10,000 drones for a multi-year immersive light show initiative, creating a global hub for innovation in culture and entertainment. This partnership positions Abu Dhabi to host the world's largest drone fleet for dynamic, large-scale performances that blend Emirati heritage with cutting-edge technology.

Astra Tech, a MENA region’s consumer technology holding group, leverages the Botim ultra platform’s reach and expansive user base of over 150 million globally to facilitate seamless, fast and secure digital donations, reinforcing social impact and inclusivity. This provides seamless services that combine connectivity and smart technologies, reflecting G42’s drive to enhance financial inclusion and integrate artificial intelligence into everyday life.

Together, these developments reflect G42’s broader strategy to extend sovereign AI from core infrastructure to consumer-facing applications, integrating intelligence into the daily lives of people across the region.



