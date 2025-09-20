Burjeel Cancer Institute celebrates Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Community event to inspire hope

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) - As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi hosted a special community event that brought together young cancer patients, survivors, and their families. The gathering created an atmosphere of joy and optimism while underscoring Burjeel’s commitment to supporting children through initiatives that spread happiness and emphasize the importance of psychological and social care in the healing journey.

The celebration was attended by Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC, along with senior hospital leadership. Children and their families enjoyed a variety of fun and creative activities, filling the day with smiles and laughter. Doctors, nurses, and staff joined in, creating a warm, family-like environment that highlighted the human side of treatment.

The YAS Volunteer Team added to the spirit of the day by handing out thoughtful gifts. One of the most touching moments came when children exchanged heartfelt messages of encouragement, showing resilience and solidarity as they continue their treatment journeys.

“At BCI, we believe in nurturing hope for our patients and their families. This event is part of a wider effort to create a healing environment that extends beyond medical care to include emotional and social support. These brave young warriors deserve every form of encouragement, and it is our duty to stand beside them not only in treatment rooms but also in moments that bring joy and reassurance,” said Dr. Ibrahim Abu Gheida, Medical Director of BCI.

The initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration between healthcare professionals and families in raising awareness about childhood cancer. It also emphasized that recovery is not only a medical process but one that is deeply connected to compassion, hope, and human support.

Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Consultant - Pediatric & Head of Pediatric Haematology, Oncology and BMT said, “We see every day how hope and a simple smile can make a difference. While we provide advanced medical care, we also want every child to feel surrounded by love and care throughout their journey.”

One of the most touching moments of the event was the presence of 7-year-old Emirati child, Al Kadi Al Mansoori a brave warrior battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She courageously shared her journey, touching the hearts of everyone in attendance and inspiring both the audience and the wider community with her strength and positivity.

