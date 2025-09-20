Ajman hosts Thumbay International Surgeons Conference tomorrow

AJMAN, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Ajman will host tomorrow, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the International Surgeons Conference of Thumbay Healthcare Group at Thumbay Medical City in the Al Jurf area, with the participation of a distinguished group of surgeons, academics, and healthcare professionals.

The conference, titled “Excellence in Surgery: Advancing Surgical Innovation and Patient Outcomes”, offers participants eight hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) through practical sessions and discussions based on real-life case studies. The aim is to strengthen collaboration, exchange expertise, and advance medical practices.

The event will also honour 41 outstanding surgeons in recognition of their contributions to patient care and the enhancement of healthcare quality. In addition, it will witness the official launch of the “Marhaba Surgeons” initiative, the largest of its kind, designed to bring together surgical expertise within a unified network for education, research, and advanced care, under the slogan: “Where Experts Meet Opportunities.”

Thumbay Healthcare Group is the largest private academic network in the region, encompassing hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and support services. It operates with a mission centered on advancing patient care, education, and innovation within an integrated healthcare system and is recognized as the region’s first private academic health system.