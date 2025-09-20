Second round of UAE President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second round of the UAE President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu concluded on Friday evening at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, with a large crowd watching top 18+ competitors from leading clubs and academies.

The contests were intense and skillful, with athletes showcasing strong physical preparation and sharp technical ability. Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club retained its lead in the standings, with Baniyas in second and Al Jazira in third.

Among the officials in attendance were Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director; and Hamad Al Sheraifi, Vice President of Business Support at ADNOC, alongside partner representatives and club officials.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri said: “The President's Cup is an important platform for athletes to enhance their skills and prepare to represent the UAE internationally. The leadership’s support is the main driver of our success. The Cup is more than a competition; it is a national project that instills the values of jiu-jitsu and motivates clubs and academies to develop their athletes. The continued race for the title reflects the growth of the sport and the federation’s vision of building a system capable of producing champions for the international stage.”

Hamad Al Shereifi Vice president of Business Support at ADNOC said: “We are proud to support the UAE President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu, a prestigious tournament that embodies excellence and discipline – values ADNOC is committed to promoting. Our support reflects the directives of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, and the guidance of Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, Director, Group Business Support & Special Tasks at ADNOC, to invest in Emirati youth and prepare them to compete globally.”

Al Ain coach Zayed Al Kaabi said: “The President’s Cup is the most prestigious title locally and a source of pride for every club and player. We prepared extensively to ensure our athletes could deliver their best. Every match feels like a final, and we are confident our players’ dedication will secure us a strong finish.”

Omar Al Suwaidi of Al Wahda added: “Competing in the President’s Cup is both an honor and a responsibility. The level is demanding, but it pushes us to perform at our best. Our results in this round keep us in the race, and we are determined to challenge for the title again this year.”

