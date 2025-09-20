Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects

AL DHAFRA, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region where he reviewed key strategic projects implemented by ADNOC and the latest developments in health, community and infrastructure.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, along with senior officials from the region. He was welcomed by ADNOC’s executives and employees.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the significant progress witnessed across the UAE under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further highlighted ADNOC’s pivotal role in driving sustainable growth, enhancing quality of life, and contributing to economic and social development through its projects in Al Dhannah.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the dedication and professionalism of ADNOC’s employees and noted that their contributions have further enhanced the UAE’s position as a responsible and reliable global energy provider.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on ADNOC’s key ongoing projects, including the development of Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in Al Dhafra Region. The hospital provides advanced healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the wider community.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Dhafra Oasis for Giving, an ADNOC initiative launched in collaboration with strategic partners including the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra, the Emirates Red Crescent, and several government entities. The initiative is in line with the Year of Community and aims to deliver impactful charitable healthcare projects, such as ‘Dhafra Doctor’, which supports the health and wellbeing of senior citizens, and ‘Voice of Hope’, a programme that helps restore hearing for patients through advanced ear implants.

In addition, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was updated on ADNOC’s flagship community and service projects, including the Truck Rest Areas project on Sheikh Khalifa International Road, due to open by the end of September 2025. Designed to improve road safety for truck drivers and motorists, the four integrated rest areas will feature fuel stations, rest and prayer rooms, restaurants, and retail outlets.

Sheikh Hamdan also toured the Al Dhannah Sports Complex, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and services for residents of all ages.