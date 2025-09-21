'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has urged greater efforts to promote peace and tolerance among peoples, saying it remains committed to working with international partners to build a secure and stable future for coming generations.

In a statement marking the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, said the occasion should be a platform for concrete action rather than symbolic recognition.

Al Jarwan noted that today’s world faces severe challenges threatening the stability and security of societies. He pointed to the ongoing violence in Gaza, where the killing of civilians and violations of their rights have undermined every prospect of peace. He warned that current Israeli government policies are fueling violence and destruction, derailing international efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive peace.

Al Jarwan called on governments, organisations and civil society to reinforce their commitment to coexistence, justice and human rights, and to resolve disputes through dialogue and mediation rather than conflict.