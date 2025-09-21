Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club concludes first edition of Swim for Life League

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club concluded the first edition of the Swim for Life League for the 2025-2026 sports season last night. The competition was held at the club's swimming pool, with the participation of 440 swimmers of various age groups, representing 29 teams from across the emirates.

The competition also saw the participation of 30 male and female swimmers from the UAE Special Olympics.

Swimmers from the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club topped the team standings after the competition concluded.