UN marks Peace Day with call to silence guns, end suffering

NEW YORK, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- On the International Day of Peace, the UN called the international community to silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges and create stability and prosperity.

‘’Sustainable development supports peace – nine of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict,'' said the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a message on the International Day of Peace, observed around the world each year on 21st September.

‘’We must quell the racism, dehumanisation and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict. Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others and use our influence to push for peace. Where we have peace, we have hope, families unite, communities rebuild, children learn and play,'' he added.

‘’Peace cannot wait – our work starts now,'' Guterres said in conclusion.