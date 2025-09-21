Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has opened registration for the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, inviting special police units, rapid-intervention teams, and tactical squads from around the world to compete in Dubai from 7th to 11th February 2026. Teams can register via the official website www.uaeswatchallenge.com by completing the required details and uploads.

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Organisation Security Affairs, and Chair of the Organising Committee, said the early registration window helps confirm participating teams and gives them time to prepare to peak performance. He noted the event has grown into one of the world’s leading tactical competitions for specialist police teams.

The sixth edition earned a Guinness World Records entry for the highest number of countries taking part in a tactical SWAT competition, with 46 nations and 103 teams.

The challenge promotes the exchange of expertise among tactical teams, showcases the latest global practices for rapid-intervention units, and measures efficiency and readiness to handle diverse scenarios. Brigadier Al Ketbi credited the competition’s progress to the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and to the emphasis on best-practice planning and organisation.

International teams will compete across five events, with points awarded daily toward the overall title:

• Assault

• Tactical Operations

• Officer Rescue

• High Tower

• Obstacle Course

Each event tests tactical acumen, physical conditioning, and team skills.

The Organising Committee encourages specialist police teams to register early and prepare to compete and share expertise with peers from around the world.