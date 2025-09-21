Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

CAIRO, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament affirmed that peace is the true guarantee for preserving the dignity of citizens and protecting their rights, as comprehensive and just peace is one of the fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development, building and advancing societies, and fulfilling the aspirations of peoples for a decent life.

In a statement issued today to mark the International Day of Peace, which falls on 21st September of each year, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, stressed the need to exert more efforts toward achieving a ceasefire, refraining from violence, and establishing peace in the Arab region — a peace that cannot be realised without ending the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories, establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, holding the occupying power accountable for the genocide it has committed against the Palestinian people, and providing international protection for them.

He emphasised that the Palestinian cause is the foundation for achieving security, stability, and the spread of peace in the region and the world.

Al Yammahi also affirmed that the international system responsible for maintaining peace and security requires greater efforts and genuine reform in order to fulfill the mission for which it was established.

He renewed the Arab Parliament’s full support for all Arab, regional, and international efforts aimed at promoting a culture of peace and upholding the values of tolerance, dialogue, citizenship, acceptance of others, and the rejection of all forms of violence, hatred, and extremism.