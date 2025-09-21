Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, protect civilians

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders called for unified international efforts to halt all conflicts and wars that have claimed tens of thousands of lives around the world.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September, the Council emphasised that peace is the core of Islam’s message and all divine religions, which were revealed to bring happiness to humanity, not to incite wars or conflicts.

The Council said that peace transcends the mere absence of conflict, encompassing harmony, justice, and mutual respect among people. It warned against the rise of violent and hateful rhetoric, the ideological misuse of religious texts, and their exploitation to justify the killing of innocent civilians.

The Council stressed that celebrating the International Day of Peace while Gaza endures a horrific humanitarian crisis presents a critical test for the global conscience which also demands that the international community uphold its legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities by taking urgent action to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. It called for an end to killing, starvation, and forced displacement policies, ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid. The Council urged to pursue a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, affirming the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Muslim Council of Elders is diligently working to promote peace and foster the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence through numerous inspiring initiatives. These efforts culminated in the launch of the 'Document on Human Fraternity' which was signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, calling for rediscovering the values of peace, justice, goodness, and human fraternity to end the wars and conflicts afflicting the world today.