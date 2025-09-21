Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

AJMAN, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Thumbay Healthcare Group concluded today its International Surgeons Conference, held at Thumbay Medical City in the Al Jurf area.

A distinguished group of surgeons, academics, and healthcare professionals discussed the latest innovations and technologies in various surgical fields through practical sessions and real-life case studies.

The conference, titled “Excellence in Surgery: Advancing Surgical Innovation and Patient Outcomes”, honoured 41 outstanding surgeons in recognition of their contributions to patient care and the enhancement of healthcare quality.

The event also saw the official launch of the “Marhaba Surgeons” initiative, the largest of its kind, designed to bring together more than 500 surgeons within a unified network for education, research, and advanced care.

The initiative aims to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise among surgeons through an integrated system that includes peer education, joint research paths, and increased medical referral opportunities, in addition to providing comprehensive operational support including 24/7 emergency services, rapid diagnosis, rehabilitation, and more than 12 surgical specialties.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice-President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, expressed their gratitude to H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman for his generous patronage of the conference, emphasising that the initiative represents a qualitative shift in linking surgical competencies with advanced capabilities to raise the level of healthcare and achieve a qualitative shift in patient outcomes.