Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector leaders in Dubai

DUBAI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum will open on Wednesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The premiere annual forum brings together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders, with a focus on future transformation in leadership and management to best realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of making Dubai the world’s best city. Discussions at the forum also aim to establish the best practices in leadership and management.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the Forum aims to bring together top leaders, minds and ideas to drive a transformation in leadership and management thinking that ultimately leads to creating an unparalleled human experience in Dubai.

The forum also aims to embed strategic leadership practices inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s philosophy of foresight and proactive decision-making. It seeks to institutionalise his leadership vision by translating it into a practical framework that guides all government entities in Dubai, thereby enhancing performance efficiency and ensuring the sustainability of excellence across sectors.

Another key objective is to cultivate a new generation of leaders inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s approach to leadership and management, to ensure Dubai’s continued leadership.

The Forum also provides a platform for exchanging expertise and highlighting global success stories, strengthening government leaders’ ability to respond to challenges with innovation and agility. It will further promote collective strategic thinking in decision-making, setting priorities, and identifying development needs to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents alike.

In addition, the Forum aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for qualifying leaders capable of effectively navigating rapid global changes, seize opportunities, and tackle emerging challenges. It encourages the exchange of best practices in leadership and management, both local and international, while fostering greater integration among Dubai government leaders through a shared platform for coordination, collaboration, and effective execution.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes the top 1,000 leadership figures in Dubai to discuss realising the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for making Dubai the world’s best city.”

Al Gergawi added, “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid aim to forge a team of top 1,000 government and private sector figures, who will work to realise His Highness’s vision of ensuring Dubai is the world’s Best city across all sectors.”

Al Gergawi pointed out that the forum embodies H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision and philosophy of leadership. This philosophy views leadership not merely as a position or a title, but a responsibility that requires foresight, boldness in decision-making, and the ability to transform challenges into opportunities—ensuring the sustainability of development efforts and reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership.”

He added, “The Forum serves as a workshop that gathers Dubai’s leaders and global experts to share insights and expertise in government management and leadership, through interactive sessions and specialised roundtables. This approach fosters leadership development and enhances the ability to anticipate and address future challenges.”

He framework defined by strong management, effective execution, long-term planning, and adaptability to regional and global changes. This, he said, empowers Dubai to achieve transformative progress and elevate its development to new heights.

The Forum acts as a pioneering platform for innovating sustainable mechanisms, tools, and practices that translate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership vision into an institutional mindset—one that drives achievement and continuous development.

It will convene leaders and experts from multiple sectors to share insights and promote innovative leadership concepts that meet future demands. The programme includes panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses delivered by international experts in management and leadership, designed to equip Dubai’s leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to advance the emirate’s comprehensive development.

Specialised roundtables will also be held, bringing together Dubai’s leaders in economy, investment, community, education, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, culture, and media.

In addition, strategic agreements will be signed between MBRCLD and leading international universities to produce research and case studies documenting Dubai’s remarkable transformation under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership, and his philosophy of governance and development.

Since its establishment, MBRCLD has consolidated its position among the world’s top institutions for leadership training. It reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of prioritising investment in human capital as both the foundation and ultimate goal of development strategies.

Guided by this philosophy, MBRCLD is dedicated to cultivating ambitious, innovative leaders, equipping them with future-ready tools to anticipate change, sustain achievement, and turn challenges into opportunities. This commitment strengthens Dubai and the UAE’s pursuit of global leadership across all fields.

MBRCLD’s mission of ‘Creating Leaders for Tomorrow,” is realised by identifying, nurturing, and developing Emirati leaders at every level through specialised programmes and initiatives, aimed at shaping diverse and adaptive decision-makers with the knowledge and creativity to craft solutions for complex challenges, ensuring the continuity of Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership on the global stage.