Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly in New York

NEW YORK, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will lead the United Arab Emirates’ delegation at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) which will be held in New York from 22nd to 29th September, 2025.

The UAE delegation will engage with member states, UN officials, and the relevant partners in discussions focused on finding shared solutions to pressing global challenges and strengthening collective action, particularly to address threats to international peace and security.

The UAE’s priorities at this session reflect its unwavering approach aimed at strengthening multilateral action. These include reforming the United Nations to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness, advancing humanitarian action, conflict resolution, and peaceful coexistence, championing women’s empowerment in international peace and security, as well as sustainable development, and fostering international collaboration to address climate change and water-related challenges.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the crucial role of international cooperation in delivering lasting solutions to today’s pressing challenges, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting collective efforts to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and inclusive world.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's strong alignment with the objectives of the UN80 Initiative, emphasising the country’s dedication to supporting an effective and efficient United Nations that delivers on its core purposes under the UN Charter and stands as a steadfast advocate for the principles of international law.

“As we look to the next eight decades, the work ahead will require a UN that is more resilient, efficient, and effective – one that leads collective action, unites global efforts, and transforms today’s challenges into opportunities for a better world for generations to come,” he said.

The UAE delegation will also take part in several high-level meetings, including the Two-State Solution Conference, the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Summit, the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the launch of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, said,

“The UAE’s priorities at this session of the General Assembly are guided by a clear vision: We believe that effective multilateralism is the essential framework for addressing the interconnected crises facing the world.”

He added, “The UN General Assembly serves as a pivotal platform to address the urgent threats facing international peace and security, as well as the challenges hindering progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. In this context, strengthening multilateralism and upholding the principles of the UN Charter are not optional, but essential to building a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future for all.”

He further underscored the UAE’s commitment to advancing shared solutions to global challenges as a cornerstone of its diplomatic approach.

Furthermore, the UAE delegation to UNGA80 includes: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sana Suhail, Minister of Family; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.