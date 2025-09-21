Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

HUAIROU, 12st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The results of the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025, held today, set new records in various categories, with more than 15,000 runners from around the world participating.

The Huairou Great Wall Marathon is one of the most prominent sporting events currently being held in collaboration with the Zayed Charity Run. It combines athletic competition with a humanitarian message calling for support for patients, hospitals, and medical research around the world.

In the men's 42km marathon, Kenyan runner Ekai Mark won first place, completing the race in 2:19:21, setting a new record.

In the women's marathon category, Ethiopian runner Bayene Tsegaye won first place with a time of 2:37:12 hours, setting a new record.

The marathon was flagged off on the UAE side by Lt. Gen. (retired) Mohamed Helal Alkaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, and several embassy officials.

On the Chinese side, the event was inaugurated by Liang Shuang, Mayor of Huairou District; and other Chinese officials.

Al Kaabi then accompanied the Chinese officials on an inspection tour of the Emirati House exhibition, which was held on the sidelines of the event in front of the Great Wall of China. During the tour, the delegation was briefed on the exhibition’s contents, which reflect the culture of the United Arab Emirates, its customs, traditions and rich heritage.

Al Kaabi also accompanied the delegation to the Zayed Charity Run pavilion, where he gave them a detailed explanation of the race's origins and development, highlighting its noble humanitarian goals, which include supporting hospitals, funding medical research, and alleviating the suffering of patients, particularly those with chronic diseases.

Al Kaabi affirmed that the Zayed Charity Run has become a global model of humanitarian sports, noting that since its launch to date, it has succeeded in providing more than US$170 million in support of hospitals and medical research across various countries of the world, in addition to its active contribution to promoting a culture of giving and charitable work through sports.

He explained that the race has so far attracted more than 630,000 participants from different nationalities, all united under the banner of doing good, reflecting the impact of the UAE’s humanitarian message at the global level.

He pointed out that the achievements of this humanitarian event would not have seen the light without the great support of the wise leadership of the UAE, along with the cooperation of partners from various state institutions. All of whom contributed to consolidating the race’s position as one of the world’s most prominent charitable sporting events.