UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) today, first with the Office of the Auditor General of the Republic of Seychelles, and the second with the Office of the Auditor General of the Republic of Uganda.

According to a press release issued today, the two MoUs aim to strengthen the exchange of institutional expertise and technical knowledge in the fields of auditing and oversight, develop national capacities, and support efforts toward sustainable economic development by establishing more efficient and effective control systems.

The signing took place during concurrent official visits of the delegations from Seychelles and Uganda to Abu Dhabi, where the two agreements were signed at the headquarters of the UAEAA.

The signing ceremony was attended by Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA); Gamini Herath, Auditor-General of the Republic of Seychelles; and Edward Akol, Auditor General of the Republic of Uganda.

The two MoUs reaffirm the UAE Audit Bureau’s commitment to expanding its international partnerships and developing the oversight framework in line with global challenges, ensuring the optimal use of public resources in accordance with best international practices.